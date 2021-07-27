Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY):

7/21/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

7/19/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

7/7/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/4/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

