Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.24.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,946.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

