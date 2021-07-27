Reach plc (LON:RCH) to Issue GBX 2.75 Dividend

Reach plc (LON:RCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RCH traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 334 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 2,824,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,326. Reach has a 52-week low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 344 ($4.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

