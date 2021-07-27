RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

