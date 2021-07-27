Raymond James Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $47.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.32.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 267,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.