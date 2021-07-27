RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €840.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €588.67 ($692.55).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €923.80 ($1,086.82) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €761.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.