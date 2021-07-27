Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

RRC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,364. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

