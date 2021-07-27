Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Radiant Logistics worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 246.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 335,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

RLGT opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.46. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.