Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.91 Average PT from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,105. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.