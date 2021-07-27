R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.15.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.
