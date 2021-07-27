Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stake Reduced by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

