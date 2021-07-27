Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.89.

QLYS opened at $100.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $60,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $18,809,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

