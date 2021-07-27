Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $257 million-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.62 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

NYSE:XM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 23,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,980. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.