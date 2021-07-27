QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

