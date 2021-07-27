QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider David Smith Sells 114,804 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Smith bought 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £152.22 ($198.88).

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 344.96. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

