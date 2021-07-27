QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

QCRH stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $758.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

