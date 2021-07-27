Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBK. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

