Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of GTLS opened at $140.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.24.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

