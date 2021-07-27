Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOB. Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.