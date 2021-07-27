Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bally’s Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -203.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

