Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

