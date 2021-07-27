Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equifax Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equifax in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.04.

Equifax stock opened at $255.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $257.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equifax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $4,993,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $4,493,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.