Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

GTLS stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.24. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

