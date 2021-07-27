Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 883,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

