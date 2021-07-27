Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Cut by Analyst

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

