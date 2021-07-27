Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Update

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. Public Company Management has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.68.
Public Company Management Company Profile
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Public Company Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Company Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.