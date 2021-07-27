Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report $8.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $28.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

PTGX opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

