ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

SSO traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $124.11. 169,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,081. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $126.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

