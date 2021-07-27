Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $67.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72.

