Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $803,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.18.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $338.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 274.95 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

