Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.37% of Welltower worth $1,007,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

