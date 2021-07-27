Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

