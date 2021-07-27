Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,291 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

