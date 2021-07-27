Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,096 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,937,000 after buying an additional 90,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

DGX opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.