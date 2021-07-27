Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 156,403 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,546,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amcor were worth $29,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $24,568,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

