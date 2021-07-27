Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

