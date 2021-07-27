Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,643 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of DaVita worth $25,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in DaVita by 41.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $982,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

