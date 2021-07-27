Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stepan were worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

