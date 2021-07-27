Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $31.07 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Garmin worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $153.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $154.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

