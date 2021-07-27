Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.