Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

