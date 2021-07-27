Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $894.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

