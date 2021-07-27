Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of PDS opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $467.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

