PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,979 shares during the period. PQ Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PQG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King upped their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

