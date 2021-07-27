PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.400-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,709. PPG Industries has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

