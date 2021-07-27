PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $163.36 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $164.94 on Monday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

