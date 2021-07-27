Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$31.28 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$39.00.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.54.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $31.43 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

