PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

