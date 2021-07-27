POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. POSCO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

PKX opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

