Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $466.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $478.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

